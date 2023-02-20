You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Enters Hospice Care at Home

Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Enters Hospice Care at Home

February 20, 2023

Courtesy: Jimmy Carter Library

ATLANTA (AP) – The Carter Center says former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president says that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.” It says he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

By Bill Barrow, Associated Press

