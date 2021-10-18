John Paul II School Addresses Racism Incident During Football Game

HYANNIS – St. John Paul II School has issued a statement following a report from Cathedral High School football players alleging that at least one John Paul II player directed racial language at them during a recent game between the schools.
John Paul II announced that they have suspended on-field football activities as an investigation is being conducted by the school as well as the Fall River Diocese. They added that the “deeply troubling” allegations are not a reflection of the school’s “values and culture.”
Cathedral High School, which is based in Boston, stated that they are working in cooperation with John Paul II during the investigation.
A full statement from John Paul II President Christopher Keavy can be found below:
Dear JPII Parents/Guardians,
I write to you to provide information concerning deeply troubling allegations made against one or more St. John Paul II School football players.
During the course of Saturday’s football game against Cathedral High School, Cathedral players reported to their coaches that one or more JPII players directed racial epithets toward them. Cathedral coaches reported the allegations to JPII administrators, and we have initiated an investigation into the allegations. We will proceed diligently, realizing the grave wrong of such language and also the need to determine the facts.
Effective immediately, on-field football activities have been suspended in order to support a thorough investigation. Appropriate steps, including any disciplinary actions, will be taken based on the findings.
These allegations leave us dismayed. Guests should know that St. John Paul II School values them and their essential human dignity. Furthermore, Cathedral High School has been a friendly opponent of ours many times in a spirit of mutual respect.
I will communicate as appropriate when our investigation has reached its conclusion.
Sincerely,
Christopher W Keavy
President