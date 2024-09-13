Joint Base and EPA Invited to Meet on Gun Range Proposal

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The National Academies will host a meeting October 30 between Army National Guard officials and the EPA on the proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod.

Opponents to the range have voiced concern over environmental impacts, with the EPA refusing to approve the project.

However, Guard officials say the range would have no significant impact and cut down on training costs.

The experts would be asked to discuss monitoring approaches, impacts on groundwater, and more.

The announcement comes as the Association to Preserve Cape Cod seeks an injunction Friday on a public records request to learn more on what the Guard has in store for the range proposal.

The guard recently solicited bids for the project.