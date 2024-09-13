You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Joint Base and EPA Invited to Meet on Gun Range Proposal

Joint Base and EPA Invited to Meet on Gun Range Proposal

September 13, 2024

Potential location for the Joint Base machine gun range showing initially proposed 1,500 firing lanes. Town of Barnstable

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The National Academies will host a meeting October 30 between Army National Guard officials and the EPA on the proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod.

Opponents to the range have voiced concern over environmental impacts, with the EPA refusing to approve the project.

However, Guard officials say the range would have no significant impact and cut down on training costs.

The experts would be asked to discuss monitoring approaches, impacts on groundwater, and more

The announcement comes as the Association to Preserve Cape Cod seeks an injunction Friday on a public records request to learn more on what the Guard has in store for the range proposal.

The guard recently solicited bids for the project.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 