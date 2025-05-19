You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Joint Base Cape Cod gate in Sandwich to remain open at least for several more months

Joint Base Cape Cod gate in Sandwich to remain open at least for several more months

May 19, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

SANDWICH – Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Steve Xiarhos has announced that the Sandwich gate at Joint Base Cape Cod will stay open after its imminent closure was reportedly planned.

In a Facebook post, Xiarhos says the closure was due to funding shortfalls, but the Massachusetts National Guard secured gate operations through July 1st by reallocating existing money.

He credited the Guard for being resourceful and called it a big win for the community, military families and base personnel.

Xiarhos said, “We will continue working together at every level to secure the funding needed to keep the gate staffed beyond July”. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

