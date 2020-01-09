Mason to Run Again For First Barnstable State Rep. Seat

DENNIS – Democrat Josh Mason has announced his second candidacy for the 1st Barnstable State Representative seat.

The Dennis Democratic Town Committee chairman previously ran for the seat in 2018, losing in the primary to Steven Leibowitz, who lost to incumbent Republican Tim Whelan.

“Essentially, the needs of the Cape Codders now are in a more perilous position than they were two years ago,” he said.

Mason detailed his campaign as one centered around future sustainability. He claims that a decline in school enrollment across the area and class disadvantages provide an opportunity to create sustainable communities and economic ventures moving forward.

“Resourcefully speaking, I think that we have a lot of potential here,” he said.

“And I think that that potential is completely untapped, and we are sort of overlooking the possibilities of what we can do here, and what we can do to keep people here year-round.”

As a key part of his forthcoming campaign, Mason will also look to provide young people with stable careers on Cape Cod.

A graduate of Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, Mason is on the Dennis Municipal Affordable Housing Trust, Dennis Planning Board, and Barnstable County Home Consortium.

A formal kickoff event for his campaign will take place at a later date.