State Jobless Rate Continues to Fall

HYANNIS – Unemployment rates were down across the state for the month of June, with the leisure and hospitality industry showing one of the biggest recoveries from the hit it took at the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The total unemployment rate in June was down one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.9% from when it was in May at 5.0%.

It is estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that since December 2020, 101,200 jobs were gained across the state.

9,400 of those jobs were added between the May and June reports.

In both the past month and the past year, the leisure and hospitality industry has seen one of the biggest improvements, showing a job gain of 1.1% over the past month and 52.2% over the past year.

Most other industries also showed improvement in terms of number of jobs added.

June’s state unemployment rate was 1.0% below the national average which was sitting at 5.9%.

The state’s labor force participation rate has also increased as those 16 and older searched for and found work.