Justice Breyer to Retire, Giving Biden First Court Pick

January 26, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court.

The 83-year-old Breyer has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.

Breyer’s departure won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court, since his replacement will be nominated and almost certainly confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest majority.

It also makes conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court at 73.

By MARK SHERMAN and MICHAEL BALSAMO, The Associated Press
