Justices Seem Set to Revive Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence

October 14, 2021

Photo courtesy of Wally Gobetz, Creative Commons license

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court sounds ready to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

In more than 90 minutes of arguments Wednesday, the court’s six conservative justices seemed likely to embrace the Biden administration’s argument that a federal appeals court mistakenly threw out Tsarnaev’s death sentence for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled last year that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his older brother and was somehow less responsible for the carnage.

By Mark Sherman, Associated Press

