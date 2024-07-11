Kamala Harris Coming To Provincetown Later This Month

PROVINCETOWN – Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Provincetown for a Biden campaign fundraiser on July 20th.

State Senator Julian Cyr’s office says a special guest who will join Harris at a RSVP-only reception will be Emmy Award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge.

The Massachusetts native Coolidge is known for her roles in movies such as American Pie and Legally Blonde, and TV shows including The White Lotus.

Vice President Harris previously visited the Cape and Islands last August for a presidential campaign fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard.