Karen Read found not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunken driving in boyfriend’s death

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A jury found Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

Read, a Mansfield resident, was found guilty of a lesser charge of drunken driving.

The verdict comes nearly a year after a separate jury deadlocked over whether Read killed O’Keefe in 2022.

Read was accused of striking O’Keefe with her SUV during a blizzard and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton.

The case attracted international attention, with many people siding with the defense argument that Read was framed by police.

The Associated Press