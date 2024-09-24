Kei Vehicles Can Be Registered Again In Massachusetts

BOSTON – The Massachusetts RMV is announcing a new policy regarding Japanese Kei vehicles.

The popular vehicles, which are shorter and less heavy than their counterparts, were banned by the state of Massachusetts over the summer for safety concerns.

But the ban has been reversed, and so owners can register new trucks, cars and vans and receive a passenger or commercial plate, while those who have already done so may continue with their existing registration and renewals without interruption.

The RMV will continue reviewing safety implications of Kei vehicles on public roadways. Plans for a formal study are under development.