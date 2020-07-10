Keyes Endorsed by Taxpayers Best Ally PAC

SANDWICH – Republican candidate for state representative in the 5th Barnstable District Tom Keyes has received an endorsement from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Best Ally PAC.

Keyes, a former selectman in Sandwich who also previously served on the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, was praised by the PAC as the best candidate to fight against higher taxes on Beacon Hill.

Keyes is running against Steve Xiarhos in the September primary for the Republican nomination. Randy Hunt is not seeking reelection.

James Dever is the Democrat in the race.