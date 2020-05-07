Keyes Opposes Speaker DeLeo’s Pre-Registration Proposal

SANDWICH – Tom Keyes, Republican candidate for 5th Barnstable State Representative, has announced that he opposes House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s proposal that would require representatives to pre-register to speak before meetings begin.

“It is supposed to be the people’s House,” Keyes said.

“I will work to open up the process and create more transparency.”

If passed, DeLeo’s proposal would require lawmakers to pre-register to speak before any debate or caucus session starts.

Members would declare in advance their support or opposition for a bill or an amendment.

“The Legislature should be focused on ways to reopen our state safely and getting people back to work,” continued Keyes.

“It is time for Beacon Hill to remember that they work for us.”

Keyes recently urged Governor Charlie Baker to develop a plan that addresses reopening Cape Cod for the summer season.

He requested a review on the labeled “non-essential businesses” and guidelines on restaurants so they can start their plan and prepare for reopening.

Keyes also announced his Small Business Recovery Plan which includes:

No new taxes Require a one year adjustment period for all new regulations Require a systematic cost benefit analysis of regulations every 5 years Allow businesses to hire freelancers by revising the definition of independent contractor Redefine small business to 100 employees or less Create a six month tax amnesty program giving small businesses time to pay their taxes

Keyes has served on the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates and as a Sandwich selectman.

He has also served on numerous boards and committees including: the Water Quality Review Committee, Sandwich Economic Development Committee, and the Cemetery Commission, among others.

Keyes is running against Steven Xiarhos for the Republican nomination.

James Dever of Sandwich is running for the Democratic nomination.