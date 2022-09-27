Kremlin Announces Vote, Paves Way to Annex Part of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pro-Moscow officials say that residents in all four occupied areas of Ukraine voted to join Russia.

The Kremlin-orchestrated votes have been dismissed by the U.S. and its Western allies as illegitimate.

According to Russia-installed election officials, 93% of the ballots case in the Zaporizhzhia region were in support of annexation, as were 87% of ballots in the southern Kherson region and 98% in Luhansk.

The preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in Russia’s seven-month war in Ukraine because it is expected to serve as a pretext for Moscow to annex the four areas.

That could happen within days.