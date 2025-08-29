LISTEN: Labor Day travel forecast with AAA Northeast

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – Labor Day weekend is here and travel experts say it’s going to be a continuation of the busy summer.

“Labor Day caps off summer travel and provides one final holiday weekend before the fall routine begins,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

“While some families are going on dream cruises or European vacations, many travelers are staying closer to home and taking road trips to nearby beaches or national parks.”

Domestic roundtrip flights are 6% cheaper compared to last Labor Day weekend, according to AAA booking data. Hotel rates decreased by 11% and car rental costs are 3% lower compared to last year.