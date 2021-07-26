Labor Deal Struck Between Vineyard Wind and Building Council

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – A new labor union deal was struck between the Vineyard Wind project and the Southeastern Massachusetts Building Trades Council.

The agreement covers 500 jobs which representatives say will mainly go to local workers.

Construction on the project could commence as soon as this year, and could create up to 3,600 full-time jobs.

The Vineyard Wind project was initially approved by the Biden Administration in May, and is hoped to create a clean energy alternative for the region.

The wind turbines will be located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard once they are finished.

An estimated 400,000 homes in New England will receive energy from the project, which is said to start delivering energy in the second half of 2023.