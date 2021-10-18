Language Academy Opens In West Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape International Language Academy recently held it’s grand opening on Thursday, October 14 at 38 Main St in West Yarmouth.

Providing immersive language classes in both group and private sessions, the Academy seeks to contribute to a more inclusive Cape community by helping those with limited English language skills participate in the local economy.

CEO AND Co-founder of CILA Dr. Clara Mesonero grew up in a multicultural family and saw firsthand the need for integrative language instruction in the community as a practicing physician at Cape Cod Hospital.

“There are some programs on the Cape, especially at Cape Cod Community College, but there’s a long waiting list for the programs offered for free. There’s also one for credit and that’s also booked,” said Mesonero.

“Over the years I didn’t know why there wasn’t a language academy here,” she added.

The Academy offers classes in English as a second language, as well as courses in Spanish, Portuguese, French and German with an average class size of five students.

In addition to being a source of language instruction in the community, the Academy also seeks to provide a cultural center for Cape Residents.

“It’s decorated with the art of a local artist, and I know other entities want to help the community all around. We are having social nights on Friday where people relax and talk in the target language they are learning,” said Mesonero.

Moving forward, the Academy would like to work with hospitals and building associations to offer language courses with an occupational focus to help workers integrate into their industries.

“We would like to address this and offer English with a ton of vocabulary geared toward what they’re doing. So if you’re in construction and you’re learning English we’re going to try to teach the vocabulary that they’re going to use in their daily life,” Mesonero said.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter