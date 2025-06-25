Large gathering of Wampanoag art on display this month at Cotuit Center for the Arts

COTUIT – This is the final week for an exhibit at the Cotuit Center for the Arts which officials say is the largest collection of Wampanoag Nation artwork ever assembled in one space.

The center says there are over one-hundred contemporary and traditional works featured from 26 Wampanoag artists across the region.

The exhibit celebrates intergenerational storytelling, cultural resilience, and the enduring connection between people, land and spirit. The Cotuit Center for the Arts says this was curated in close collaboration with Mashpee Wampanoag member and CFTA board member Michelle St. John, and has drawn powerful reactions from visitors since its opening on May 31st.

“All Our Relations: Art of the Wampanoag Nation has transformed our gallery into a space of reverence, reflection, and connection, not only for the Wampanoag artists who have so generously shared their work, but for everyone who walks through these doors,” said David Kuehn, Executive Director at Cotuit Center for the Arts.

The exhibit will close on June 29th. Admission is free.