Large Numbers Of North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted In Unusual Feeding Ground

BOSTON – Scientists with the New England Aquarium recently spotted over 82 North Atlantic right whales, or over a quarter of the species’ remaining population, in an unusual feeding area at the Hudson and Block Canyons south of Long Island, NY.

The sightings, made during a series of five aerial flights over the area, have prompted curiosity over their redistribution and concerns regarding their movement into an area busy with marine vessel traffic, fishing gear spotted, and no mandatory speed restrictions in place.

The overall consensus among scientists familiar with right whale migration is that the whales, spotted alongside large numbers of pelagic animals including various dolphins, whales, rays, sharks, and turtles, congregated in the canyons due to plentiful access to food as prey availability fluctuates.

“The mid-Atlantic aggregation is a good reminder that the movement patterns of North Atlantic right whales are always responding and adapting to changing ocean conditions,” said Katherine McKenna, a scientist with the New England Aquarium who was present during several of the aerial surveys. “This multi-month grouping of whales south of Long Island is very unusual.”

The findings come as NOAA considers modifications to existing speed vessel rules that would expand areas with seasonal speed restrictions and increase protections for the critically endangered species, which numbers less than 360 remaining individuals.