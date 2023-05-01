Environmental Issues Dominate Yarmouth Town Meeting

(YARMOUTH) – Environmental protection was the focus of the recent Yarmouth town meeting that saw a large turnout of over 800 residents as as the focus was placed on the town’s wastewater management plans.

After the wastewater facility plans got their approval, Selectman Mark Forest spoke about the next steps as the project moves forward.

“We’ve done an enormous amount of work to date so it’s not going to take long before we get this project up for bid, and our goal is to start construction in the Fall. So you could call this shovel ready, and we’re ready to go,” Forest said.

Article 18, a focal point at the meeting, deals directly with implementing the first phase of the comprehensive wastewater management plan that includes constructing sewer collections and the construction of a treatment plant.

Officials have looked into various revenue streams to cover portions of the cost which alleviates potential tax increases to residents, a focus point of the previous town meeting.

“We’re very thrilled at the local support and we appreciate all the residents of Yarmouth for turning out, it was a very engaging discussion, which is what town meetings are all about. It’s the opportunity for the residents of the town to come and speak and give town officials direction,” said Forest.

The lack of an effective wastewater infrastructure and 722% increase in population between 1951–2010 has led to environmental deterioration due to nitrogen pollution, which in turn has led to the focus on changes to the region.

For more information on the town meeting visit their website.