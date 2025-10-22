Latest estimates offer encouraging update for North Atlantic right whale numbers

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – Scientists and advocates are celebrating following The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium‘s encouraging announcement that the official population estimate for the critically endangered species has risen to 384 for 2024.

The findings represent a 2.1% increase over the recalculated total for 2023 and includes 11 calves borne in the one-year period.

Despite the announcement, things remain fraught for the beleaguered marine mammals, with particular concern for the number of breeding females amidst ongoing human threats from vessel collisions and fishing line entanglements.

In many cases, female right whales that escape fishing line entanglements can reopen the scars from their entanglement during pregnancy, reopening wounds and posing mortality risks that threaten the species with functional extinction even if their dwindling numbers continue to linger.

“We are pleased to see, for the fourth year in a row, that the population estimate has not decreased,” said Kathleen Collins, senior marine campaign manager at the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). “However, we remain adamant that more needs to be done to safeguard this vulnerable species.”

Collins pointed to promising technological advancements such as advanced whale monitoring aboard ships – which exist alongside on demand fishing gear and improved first aid for injured whales – as promising but insufficient on their own.

Right whale advocates have called for legislation to reduce vessel speeds and research and recognition of shifting migration routes for the species as critical factors in restoring their numbers.

“Annual calving rates remain under the necessary threshold to grow the population,” said Collins. “A lasting recovery is impossible if current trends and mounting threats continue. This population of whales is unhealthy, stressed, and unable to save themselves.”

“The responsibility falls to us; we need to do what’s right.”