Latest winter storm report from Barnstable County

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County leaders have issued a winter storm report as snowfall continues across the Cape.

The region is expected to see up to 14 inches of snow near the bridges, tapering down to 10 inches at most on the Lower Cape.

Wind gusts could reach approximately 35 to 45 miles per hour, particularly overnight Sunday into Monday. Power outages are possible due to downed trees, especially where snow is wetter and heavier.

No coastal flooding impacts are expected.