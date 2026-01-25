Latest winter storm report from Barnstable County

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County leaders have issued a winter storm report as snowfall continues across the Cape.
The region is expected to see up to 14 inches of snow near the bridges, tapering down to 10 inches at most on the Lower Cape.
Wind gusts could reach approximately 35 to 45 miles per hour, particularly overnight Sunday into Monday. Power outages are possible due to downed trees, especially where snow is wetter and heavier.
No coastal flooding impacts are expected.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands as a significant winter storm actively impacts the region. Snowfall began around 0900 this morning and is intensifying through the afternoon and evening on Sunday, January 25. The heaviest snowfall is expected late Sunday into early Monday, followed by a period of mixed precipitation overnight before colder air returns and precipitation transitions back to snow Monday morning.
The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) convened at 10:00 AM on January 25, 2026, for a regional coordination call to review updated National Weather Service forecasts, utility readiness, sheltering posture, healthcare preparedness, transportation coordination, and Multi-Agency Coordination (MAC) activation.
Regional partners, utilities, healthcare providers, volunteer agencies, and state partners report readiness actions underway. The Barnstable County Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) activates at 12:00 PM Sunday and will remain operational through Monday to support Cape Cod–specific coordination and resource needs.
This report provides updated situational awareness based on the latest short-term weather guidance and partner updates.