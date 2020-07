SOUTH DENNIS-Residents across the Cape are invited to have their leftover latex paint collected in South Dennis on Saturday, August 1.

The program, which has been done in the past two years, recycles excess latex paint. The collections will be sent to be made into more high quality paint products.

Household hazardous waste, along with oil-based and marine paints, will not be accepted at the event.

The collection will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tony Kent Arena.