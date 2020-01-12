Latham Centers Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2020

BREWSTER–Latham Centers is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2020.

The organization, founded in 1970 in Brewster, looks to create opportunities for independence and happiness for those of all ages with special needs.

Director of Development Heather Kelsey spoke about what the landmark means.

“It’s, more than anything, a time for us to reflect on where we’ve been, what our goals are for the future…” she explained.

As for that future, Latham has plans for a Brewster campus expansion. A new community and arts center will feature amenities such as a gymnasium, theater, and arts and crafts room.

“That will be a facility that will not only serve our children and adults…it will also be available to residents of Brewster and Cape Cod and also the Greater Cape special needs population,” Kelsey continued.

Kelsey said that the plan is to begin construction on the expansion later this year.

Other plans for the year-long celebration include the annual Latham Charity Golf Classic in October and the 50th Anniversary Gala in December.