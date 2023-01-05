Lawmakers Looking Ahead as Healey is Sworn In

HYANNIS – With Governor-Elect Maura Healey’s inauguration today, State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos says he and other lawmakers are looking forward to her administration.

He says that Healey brings a lot of experience to the table from her time as Attorney General, including first-hand conversations with victims of crime.

“I know the governor from policing. So she knows the Sean Gannon story, she knows the K9 Nero story. She knows the opioid crisis story. She knows about people who are hungry,” said Xiarhos.

Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Marstons Mills in 2018. His K9 partner Nero was wounded during the incident.

“I think we are on the same page with that type of message, to really make sure we take care of our people. And we do it wisely when it comes to spending taxpayer dollars. And that’s the way we’re looking forward to for the next two years and beyond.”

Healey will be inaugurated today alongside Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll during a two-part event at the state house at 11:30.

Healey is the first woman and open LGBTQ member to serve as Governor for Massachusetts.