Lawmakers Pen Letter to Holtec Amid Evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station

PLYMOUTH – Ongoing evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station has drawn the attention of state lawmakers, who are calling on Holtec International to answer questions laid out in a letter by the end of the month.

The letter is cosigned by Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Congressman Bill Keating, asking what kind of contaminants are in the water, how fast is it evaporating, and more.

The company’s initial plans to discharge the 1 million gallons of wastewater into Cape Cod Bay was denied by regulators, citing that it would be a violation of the Ocean Sanctuaries Act.

Meanwhile, the water is evaporating as a consequence of natural processes as well as heaters installed to warm workers in the winter months.

Holtec representatives previously stated they are handling the decommissioning in a safe manner and will follow all legal requirements.

The full letter can be found here.