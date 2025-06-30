Legislation proposed for “bell-to-bell” ban on cell phone use in Massachusetts schools

BOSTON – A ban on cell phones in schools from opening to closing bell could soon be coming to Massachusetts.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell recently testified in support of the “STUDY Act”, which was introduced by a group of lawmakers that includes Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

Campbell said the use of cell phones in schools and the near-constant access to social media platforms are a major contributing factor to today’s youth mental health crisis.

The STUDY Act would also require Mass schools to educate students on the harms of social media use.

Cyr said, “Young people today are navigating a digital world that’s constantly demanding their attention, and it’s taking a real toll on their learning and mental health, and don’t get me started on the utter cesspool that social media has become. The STUDY Act gives schools and educators the structure and support they need to manage personal device use and promote safe, focused learning environments..”

He continued, “I am proud to partner with Attorney General Campbell and my colleagues in the Legislature on this effort to ensure our schools remain places where students can thrive, free from the pull of excessive screen time and the harmful effects of social media.”

A number of districts in the commonwealth have taken steps to prohibit phone use in recent years, with some requiring them to be deposited into magnetic locking pouches.