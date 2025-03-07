Legislative Breakfast Next Week To Focus On Senior Issues

WESTPORT – Aging services organizations from Cape Cod, Plymouth, New Bedford and Fall River are participating in a legislative breakfast on March 14th.

They’ll be discussing solutions to aging independently, and address funding uncertainties as well as service gaps for the region’s older populations. Other attendees will include AARP, Mass Aging Access, Southcoast Health, and the Marion Institute.

One of the topics on the agenda will be proposed legislation to ensure the Hospital to Home program continues. Otherwise, grant funding will run out this month. Hospital to Home was started by the state to build partnerships between hospitals and Aging Services Access Points so that patients can be discharged directly to home instead of a skilled nursing facility or other institutional setting.

The event in Westport is being co-hosted by Bristol and Plymouth Senator Michael Rodrigues, the chair of the Massachusetts Senate Ways and Means Committee.