Legislative Panel to Hammer Out Compromise State Budget Plan

June 1, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – The debate over a new state budget now heads to a Legislative conference committee after the Massachusetts Senate last week passed its version of the $47.7 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year beginning July 1.

The Senate added $63.7 million to the proposed budget over the course of three days of deliberations. The final spending plan was approved with unanimous bipartisan support.

Senate leaders said the budget plan maintains fiscal responsibility and recommends targeted investments to address emerging needs, safeguard the health of vulnerable populations and ensure residents will benefit equitably as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

