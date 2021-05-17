You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Legislators and Local Businesses Host ‘Day of Action’

Legislators and Local Businesses Host 'Day of Action'

May 17, 2021

HYANNIS – A “Virtual Rally and Digital Day of Action” is being hosted by a combination of local businesses and state representatives to help business owners understand COVID-19 state legislation.

The meeting, set to take place on May 17 from 10-11am, will feature business owners such as Jitka Borowick of Nove Yoga in Dennis.

First Essex State Senator Diana DiZoglio and Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes will be present for the meeting to explain some of the state legislation aimed towards helping small businesses to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Some of the legislation passed includes: placing a permanent cap on delivery app fees for services such as Grubhub or Uber Eats, and extending the ability for restaurants to sell cocktails to-go.

Local groups such as Love Live Local and Cocktails for Commonwealth will be involved with the event.

Registration is required for the virtual meeting so that participants can receive a Zoom link.

Event registration can be completed here.

