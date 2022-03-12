Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito Announces Grant Funding For Cybersecurity Training

HYANNIS – At a recent event in Haverhill, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Technology Services and Security Curt Wood announced the award recipients of the 2022 Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program, which will provide cybersecurity training to 57,000 employees from 210 municipalities and public-school districts across the state.

The program is administered by the Executive Office of Technology and Security and their Office of Municipal and School Technology and is funded by $250,000 in capital IT authorizations through the 2020 General Government Bond Bill with the purpose of supporting local governments in their efforts to counter cybersecurity threats, which have increased in recent years.

Through the program awarded communities will receive licenses for end-user training and threat assessment and simulation for common threats such as phishing.

As per the requirements of the program, Chief Executives in awarded communities will be required to demonstrate buy-in to be eligible for participation.

“Cybersecurity is a growing issue that should not be ignored,” said Polito. “The Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program is an important resource for the Commonwealth’s local governments and public schools to address this issue head-on while increasing their cyber threat resiliency.”

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter