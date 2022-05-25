You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Life Imitates Art: “Jaws” Extra Named Oak Bluffs Police Chief

Life Imitates Art: “Jaws” Extra Named Oak Bluffs Police Chief

May 25, 2022

Photo courtesy of the Town of Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS (AP) – A man who as a child had a brief but key role in “Jaws” has been named police chief on Martha’s Vineyard, where the 1975 movie was partially filmed.

Jonathan Searle was offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs last week. Searle was a sergeant with Edgartown police.

He told the Vineyard Gazette he is elated, humbled and honored.

The movie centers on the efforts of a police chief in a fictional resort town trying to rid the local waters of a killer shark. Searle played one of two boys who send beachgoers into a panic with a fake shark’s fin.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 