Lightship Basket Museum Names New Executive Director

NANTUCKET-Thomas Watkins has been named as the new Executive Director for the Nantucket Lightship Basket Museum.

As the museum enters its 20th year, members of the board praised Watkins for his knowledge and experience with business, tourism, and art.

Watkins graduated from LeMoyne College in New York and operated a small business for two decades in the Finger Lakes region of the state, where he was raised.

Watkins said he is excited to begin in his role at the museum as his dream of living on Nantucket has become a reality.

For more information, visit www.nantucketlightshipbasketmuseum.org.