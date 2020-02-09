You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lightship Basket Museum Names New Executive Director

February 9, 2020

NANTUCKET-Thomas Watkins has been named as the new Executive Director for the Nantucket Lightship Basket Museum.

As the museum enters its 20th year, members of the board praised Watkins for his knowledge and experience with business, tourism, and art.

Watkins graduated from LeMoyne College in New York and operated a small business for two decades in the Finger Lakes region of the state, where he was raised.

Watkins said he is excited to begin in his role at the museum as his dream of living on Nantucket has become a reality.

For more information, visit www.nantucketlightshipbasketmuseum.org.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


