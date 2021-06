DENNIS – Preparation work for line painting along Route 134 in Dennis will begin on Tuesday, June 29.

Crews will be working along the stretch of Route 134 between Upper County Road and Swan River Road, and detours will be in place.

The town anticipates that the work will take a day to complete. The rain date for the project is Wednesday, June 30.

With the detours in mind, drivers are advised to expect delays and to seek alternate routes. Police officers will be on hand to direct traffic.