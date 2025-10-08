Lisa Oliver receives banking honor for third consecutive year

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – This year’s edition of American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking named Cape & Coast Bank President and CEO Lisa Oliver as an honoree for the third year in a row.

The #2 ranking in the Powerful Women to Watch category comes as Oliver prepares to retire at the end of the year from her role with the bank, formerly known as The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, marking the end of a 30-year career.

“I am humbled and honored to be among the talented and accomplished women recognized on this year’s list,” said Oliver. “I couldn’t think of a greater capstone to my career.”

The award is now in its twenty-third year and places an emphasis on executives with an upward trajectory and bold approaches to the constantly changing economic world.

“These leaders have the ability to balance ‘big picture’ thinking with operational discipline,” said Holly Sraeel, Founder of The Most Powerful Women in Banking and SVP of Strategy and Content for American Banker Live Media.

“The key to their success,” she said, “is that they anticipate market shifts, prepare for regulatory changes and adopt to technology trends.”

A gala will be held in New York City from October 22-24 to celebrate the honorees.