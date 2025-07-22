LISTEN: 25th Anniversary Flower Show at Heritage Museums and Gardens Wednesday

SANDWICH – The 25th Anniversary Flower Show by the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts Southeastern District’s garden club will be held this week at Heritage Museums and Gardens.

The judged contest has multiple divisions of artists tasked with designing a piece that speaks to an abstract concept depending on their category.

Longtime member and flower show judge emeritus Delores Ahern says it’s not just about execution, but showing what’s possible with flowers of all kinds.

“I started out in 1974. I’m 83 years old now and it’s been a wonderful journey. The bottom line—if you really want to know what has been the most important thing to me in all of this—is the people who have become my very close friends. The people with whom I share the love of this pursuit,” says Ahern.

Ahern says that over the years, she’s seen both visitors who have been challenged and inspired by the art, and she hopes this season’s show spurns audience members on to consider gardening and plant-based art at large.

“To make that transition from the little centerpiece on your dining room table to the world of art in general.”

There will be 64 exhibits plus a youth division.

The Flower Show will open at 1 pm on Wednesday, following the completion of show judging. Admission is free with the price of a Heritage Museums and Gardens ticket.