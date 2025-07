Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s office has received a grant to explore a possible 911 call center at Cape Cod Community College.

The $300,000 will explore building a new 15,000 square foot regional emergency communication center on the campus to house current emergency dispatch.

President of the college John Cox said it could also service as a training resource and skills lab for the College.

The sheriff’s office recently began serving two new towns, Provincetown and Eastham, this spring.