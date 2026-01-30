Cape Cod’s regional government is taking their meetings on the road as they look to increase dialogue Cape-Wide. Mark Forest says he and other Barnstable County Commissioners will convene their meeting in Falmouth this week to discuss initiatives affecting the town and Upper Cape communities like include septic utility programs and the new composting initiative to help cut waste.
LISTEN: Barnstable County Commissioners hitting the road 2026 for more Cape outreach
January 30, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
