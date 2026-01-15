LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s addiction program federal funding reinstated

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Federal officials have rescinded the cancellation of grant funding for the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office addiction treatment program after just a day pause.

The $2.6 million dollar grant slated to end this September supported their Expanded Medication Assisted Treatment (EMAT) Program, providing re-entry planning for individuals with opioid use disorder.

It included group counseling and more for up to 6 months after release.

Sheriff Donna Buckley said there will be no service interruption, but it does erode trust in the federal grant process.

She says that it sends a message that the grant is unlikely to be renewed in the fall, so their challenge to continue the service may have only been postponed.