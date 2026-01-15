You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s addiction program federal funding reinstated

LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s addiction program federal funding reinstated

January 15, 2026

BARNSTABLE – Federal officials have rescinded the cancellation of grant funding for the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office addiction treatment program after just a day pause.

The $2.6 million dollar grant slated to end this September supported their Expanded Medication Assisted Treatment  (EMAT) Program, providing re-entry planning for individuals with opioid use disorder.

It included group counseling and more for up to 6 months after release. 

Sheriff Donna Buckley said there will be no service interruption, but it does erode trust in the federal grant process.

She says that it sends a message that the grant is unlikely to be renewed in the fall, so their challenge to continue the service may have only been postponed. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 