LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s new Chief of Staff brings 32 years of DEA experience

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office new Chief of Staff says he wants to help the office tackle the drug epidemic with its user-focused strategy.

Chief of Staff Dan Mahoney has 32 years of experience with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and says the goal of incarceration should be rehabilitation.

He joins Sunday Journal with Sheriff Donna Buckley to outline some of their new programs, with a focus on bringing those incarcerated back into the community as productive members of the public.

