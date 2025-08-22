You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s new Chief of Staff brings 32 years of DEA experience

LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s new Chief of Staff brings 32 years of DEA experience

August 22, 2025

 The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office new Chief of Staff says he wants to help the office tackle the drug epidemic with its user-focused strategy.

Chief of Staff Dan Mahoney has 32 years of experience with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and says the goal of incarceration should be rehabilitation. 

He joins Sunday Journal with Sheriff Donna Buckley to outline some of their new programs, with a focus on bringing those incarcerated back into the community as productive members of the public.

More on the sheriff office’s programs can be found here

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 