LISTEN: Buckley Talks Sheriff Win and Future of Office

November 10, 2022

Donna Buckley

HYANNIS – After a close race, the next Barnstable County Sheriff will be Democrat Donna Buckley. 

She defeated Republican candidate and State Representative for the First Barnstable District Tim Whelan. 

Buckley said under her leadership, the sheriff’s office will prioritize correction, rehabilitation and treatment.  

“And that’s going to require some assessment of the organization that is currently there. Prioritization of resources and making sure that the organization works to meet the challenges that we face,” Buckley said.

Buckley will take over for current Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings.

Below is the full interview with Donna Buckley:

 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


