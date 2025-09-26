You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance pushing for supply improvements

LISTEN: Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance pushing for supply improvements

September 26, 2025

The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance is part of a regional collaboration that is one of 15 Regional Innovation Engine finalists for funding with the National Science Foundation to pilot a robot-based data collection program. COO Melissa Sanderson says they hope to build a dynamic map of fishing locations, factoring things like water temperatures and salinity.

The collaboration is called the New England Seafood Partnership for Innovations, Research and Engagement (NSPIRE) engine aiming to strategically improve the fishing industry. The application is led by the Northeastern Regional Association of Coastal Ocean Observing Systems (NERACOOS).

 
 
 

 

 
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


