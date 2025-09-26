LISTEN: Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance pushing for supply improvements

The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance is part of a regional collaboration that is one of 15 Regional Innovation Engine finalists for funding with the National Science Foundation to pilot a robot-based data collection program. COO Melissa Sanderson says they hope to build a dynamic map of fishing locations, factoring things like water temperatures and salinity.

The collaboration is called the New England Seafood Partnership for Innovations, Research and Engagement (NSPIRE) engine aiming to strategically improve the fishing industry. The application is led by the Northeastern Regional Association of Coastal Ocean Observing Systems (NERACOOS).