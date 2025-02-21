LISTEN: Cape Cod Mental Health Cuts Impact with Social Worker Alan Burt

BOURNE – Gov. Maura Healey’s recent budget proposal that would lead to the closure of the Cape’s only state-run, in-patient mental health center is receiving pushback from the community and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Social worker and chair of the Cape and Islands Department of Mental Health Citizens Advisory Board, as well as Chair for the Southeast area board, Alan Burt says the closure of Pocasset Mental Health Center designed to save money would only shift spending to emergency rooms and other healthcare services when those dealing with behavioral emergencies seek help elsewhere.

He adds that in the worst cases, police or other emergency response officials would be called in to address those suffering from mental health distress, taking resources away from other emergencies or potentially escalating already difficult situations.

Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley echoes the comment, saying that the cut of 16 in-patient beds for Cape Cod, as well as removal of 170 case workers statewide, would result in more untreated mental health challenges leading to more people entering the criminal justice system.

“As Sheriff, I see daily the devastating generational consequences of the closure of in-patient mental health hospitals over the last 40 years. Without investment in community-based supports to replace these lost facilities, hospital emergency rooms and jails have become the de-facto mental health treatment providers.”

Burt says that the advisory board, the National Alliance on Mental Health Cape Cod and Islands (NAMI), and other supporters are planning to host a demonstration at the state house in March to advocate against the center’s closure.