LISTEN: Cape doctor says new Alzheimer’s drug approved in Europe has already been a gamechanger

June 19, 2025

New Alzheimer’s treatment drug Leqembi has been approved by European regulators after some initial concerns, but Cape Cod Healthcare’s Dr. Sean Horrigan, DO, says it’s already been prescribed locally to great effect. 

The drug directly clears brain plaque that has been linked to the mind-robbing disease. Dr. Horrigan says for those exhibiting early symptoms, it has already shown success in slowing the progression of the dementia symptoms. 

He adds the drug and new research into how Alzheimer’s impacts brain chemistry have been crucial for successful treatment. With age playing a big role in Alzheimer’s diagnosis, he says Cape Cod Healthcare has been deeply invested in ongoing research, given the older demographic of the region’s residents. 

More on the recent European approval here

