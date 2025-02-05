LISTEN: Cape Leaders Talk with Healey Administration on Future Under Trump, County Budgets

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County is eyeing climate resilience, port access and energy efficiency as it gets together its FY26 budget, but leaders are also keeping an eye on the state administration’s response to President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

County Commissioner Mark Forest says they heard proposals this week to modernize the historic Superior Courthouse exterior targeting spring of 2026 to begin, with the dredge department proposing a 3% increase as it works through backlogged waterways due permit delays at the federal level. With recent droughts and fires, the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension proposed initiatives matched by state funding to update the Cape’s wildfire management plan and provide assistance for those living in flood areas.

He also gives an update on his recent trip to Boston with other local leaders to hear Gov. Maura Healey’s 2025 proposals, as well as if the plans to get the Bourne Bridge replacement project funded are in jeopardy under President Trump’s administration.