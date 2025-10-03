LISTEN: Chamber pushes back on new taxes, Barnstable celebrates new water lab

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cape businesses cautious about new taxes from state and potential real estate transfer fee locally

The Cape Cod Chamber is pushing back on more taxes for hospitality. A proposed act by the Governor would allow towns to impose new local meals, rooms and excise taxes, but Chamber CEO Paul Niedzwiecki says the Cape would be disproportionately affected with its higher density of hotels and rentals.

He added that visitors spent 2.8 billion on Cape Cod last year, with almost half of that between May and November.

The Chamber also recently supported a proposed luxury real estate transfer fee being considered by the County to address affordable housing, but stressed the need for caution.

Niedzwiecki noted the Cape’s housing challenges are unique as a popular destination community, recommending exempting commercial properties, making sure it’s above a $1 million threshold given current housing prices, and focusing revenue on deed-restrictions to secure year-round housing.

And later:

Barnstable County celebrates Clean Water Center expansion

Barnstable County officials say the new expanded Clean Water Center puts Cape Cod on the world stage when it comes to water treatment programs.

Barnstable County Commissioners Chair Sheila Lyons attended the ribbon cutting on the new 300 square foot laboratory and workshop space, alongside Congressman Bill Keating and others, saying that local residents will benefit from the world-class testing programs.