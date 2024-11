A new proposal by the Davenport Companies for West Harwich would blend ‘missing middle’ affordable housing and historic preservation.

Vice president and Chief of Staff Jamie Veara says they responded to a request for proposal to acquire the First Baptist Church on Route 28 and build up to 13, 800-square foot units while maintaining the exterior, which he adds could help teachers, municipal workers, firefighters and more.

The units would be year-round and offer full kitchens, bathrooms and more.