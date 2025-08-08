LISTEN: Environmental group expresses concern about Mass Ready Act

The Mass Ready Act under consideration on Beacon Hill could go a long way in addressing environmental issues and water quality challenges on Cape Cod, but local advocates have some concerns.

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb says while they praise the roughly 500 million dollars going towards PFAS remediation and water projects, they would like to see additions to the Act like nonprofits being able to apply directly for grants rather than through towns.

Meanwhile, he says water quality this summer has been poor for lakes and ponds, with a larger-than-normal amount of cyanobacteria algae blooms in local waters.