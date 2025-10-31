LISTEN: Family Pantry welcomes new clients as SNAP freeze looms

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, the largest food pantry in Barnstable County, says it is prepared to assist residents who may lose SNAP benefits if the federal government shutdown continues beyond Oct. 31.

Executive Director Paul Lonergan said the pantry expects a surge in first-time clients and assured the public that services are free and easy to access.

With a large warehouse and close coordination with the Greater Boston Food Bank, the pantry is maintaining strong inventory levels and can secure additional food from local vendors if needed. Lonergan emphasized the organization’s mission to ensure that no one on Cape Cod goes without food or clothing.

The pantry operates entirely on private donations and may issue a special appeal if SNAP funding is suspended.

More on the Family Pantry of Cape Cod can be found here.