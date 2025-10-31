You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Family Pantry welcomes new clients as SNAP freeze looms

LISTEN: Family Pantry welcomes new clients as SNAP freeze looms

October 31, 2025

The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, the largest food pantry in Barnstable County, says it is prepared to assist residents who may lose SNAP benefits if the federal government shutdown continues beyond Oct. 31.

Executive Director Paul Lonergan said the pantry expects a surge in first-time clients and assured the public that services are free and easy to access.

With a large warehouse and close coordination with the Greater Boston Food Bank, the pantry is maintaining strong inventory levels and can secure additional food from local vendors if needed. Lonergan emphasized the organization’s mission to ensure that no one on Cape Cod goes without food or clothing.

The pantry operates entirely on private donations and may issue a special appeal if SNAP funding is suspended.

More on the Family Pantry of Cape Cod can be found here.  

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 