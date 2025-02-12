You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Federal Funding Freeze for Cape Projects Over, But Unease Remains

LISTEN: Federal Funding Freeze for Cape Projects Over, But Unease Remains

February 12, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Officials say some federal funding is flowing again for local water quality projects, but local nonprofits say it’s left them uneasy about potential future freezes.

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Exec. Director Andrew Gottlieb says they were unable to submit invoices until this week, despite courts previously striking down the freeze on federal funding signed by President Donald Trump in his first days into his second term. 

The freeze impacted $17.5 million for 6 projects across 4 towns, with 95 percent of that going to be put back in the Cape community, according to Gottlieb. 

 
 
